Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:15 pm
Published 10:36 pm

Utah State moves on from Gary Andersen

110720 UTAH STATE FOOTBALL.00_00_01_22.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Utah State and football coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint as Utah State coach.

He went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells.

Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback. This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games.

Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Football / Regional College Sports / Videos

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content