Utah State moves on from Gary Andersen

Sports

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Utah State and football coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint as Utah State coach.

He went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells.

Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback. This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games.

Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

