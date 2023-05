POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Post 4 Razorbacks began their season in American Legion on a high note, sweeping the Evanston (WY) Outlaws on Saturday.

The Razorbacks won their first matchup 12-7 and their second contest 9-4.

Next up for the Razorbacks is a doubleheader with Blackfoot on Tuesday at Halliwell Park.