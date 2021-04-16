Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sprains right ankle vs Pacers

Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell exited during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon after suffering a sprained right ankle.

Mitchell was helped off the court with the assistance of teammates with 8:18 left in the third quarter after severely turning his ankle.

The Jazz guard could not put any weight on his right leg.

Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving the game.