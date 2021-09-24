Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena to require vaccination or negative test for fans

Basketball

Salt Lake City, Utah (KIFI) - The Utah Jazz and Vivint Smart Home Arena announced Friday that all fans 12 years or older must be vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event to attend Jazz games and other events this season. This policy applies for all events at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will take effect Sep. 30th.

Fans must prevent proof of vaccination prior to the event or the negative COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours of the event for entry. All employees at the arena are already required to be fully vaccinated.

Fans under the age of 12 can attend games, but must wear a mask at all times inside the arena. Masks are recommended for all fans regardless of vaccination status.

The first event under the policy will be a preseason NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights Sep. 30th. The first Jazz home game under the policy will be a preseason game Oct. 11th against the New Orleans Pelicans.