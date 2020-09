Football

BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After trailing by two scores early in the second half, Camas County comes back to defeat North Gem 16-14. The victory was the first on the year for Camas County.

The Mushers have a bye next week and then will play in Fairfield against the Richfield Tigers on Sept. 18.

The Cowboys will host the Lighthouse Christian Lions in their third straight home game to start the 2020 campaign.