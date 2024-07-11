Missoula Paddleheads take game 2 over the Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars was looking to bounce back against the Missoula Paddleheads Wednesday night, July 11, 2024.

The Paddleheads took game one of this abbreviated three-game series.

It was 'potato night' at Melaleuca Field, so they were tossing out foam spuds for the first pitch

Paddleheads start us off at the plate, but struggle to make any noise.

Patrick Chung's fly ball intercepted in center.

Roberto Pena hits it on the ground to third, and that results in an easy out



Mike Rosario grounds out to first, and it's a slick 1-2-3 inning.

But Paddleheads ace Alfredo Villa makes his presence felt with a punch-out. And then another.

Adam Fogel cranks it to the deepest part of the park, and if it wasn't for those towering walls, that would've been outta here.

Instead, Fogel has to settle for a stand-up double.

Collin Runge does not have to settle.

He vaporizes that baseball, but if you look closely, you can see its charred remnants leave the yard and head down the street.

Touch 'em all!

It's 3-0.

But to his credit, pitcher Brian Williams responds with a strikeout.

Trevor Rogers hits a big bouncer up the middle for the game birds' first hit of the night.

Roberto Gonzalez with a chopper to second.

Fielder rushes over, he can't hold on, and the generous scorekeeper gives Gonzalez a single.\

Chase Hanson with another grounder, this time to first.

Missoula hopes to turn two, but the relay is not in time and the Chuks are on the board!

It's 1-0.

That promising start was quickly undone by a couple monster Missoula innings.

The Paddleheads took off and never looked back, at one point leading 17-3.

The Chukars attempted a late-game comeback, but it was not enough to turn the tide.

The Paddleheads take game 2 with a score of 25-10.