Hadley Humphreys scores 1,000th point as Blackfoot defeats Idaho Falls 53-38

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a milestone for one Blackfoot Bronco as the Blackfoot Girls Basketball team took down the Idaho Falls Tigers 53-38 Tuesday night.

The Broncos' Hadley Humphreys scored a couple of buckets early in the first quarter, then tallied her 1,000th career point later in the game, a tremendous accomplishment.

Humphreys and the Broncos took care of business in this one as the defending 4A champs picked up a 15-point victory.

Next up, Blackfoot hosts Shelley next Tuesday night while Idaho Falls takes on Bonneville. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.