Exclusive Interview with ISU alum and Birmingham Stallions Safety Christian McFarland

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KIFI) - Former Idaho State Safety Christian McFarland is getting ready to suit up for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in the first ever game for the brand new spring football league.

The Bengal alum talked about his new opportunity to play professional football on a big stage and how he's prepping for the season in an exclusive interview with Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

