Coming off first win this season, Idaho State gets ready for Northern Arizona

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - 371 days after their last victory, the Idaho State Bengals got back in the win column with a 40-31 win on homecoming over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Now, the task for ISU is to win consecutive games, something the team hasn't done since Oct. 27th and Nov. 3rd of 2018.

Head Coach Charlie Ragle said the way to do that is to put the Cal Poly win in the rear view mirror.

"It's about how do we handle that," Ragle said. "How do we handle success? We're going to address the great plays and award the players of the week and do all of that, but, once we go out onto that practice field, that has to be all about NAU, and they know they're capable of doing what they did last Saturday every Saturday the rest of the season. But saying it so doesn't make it so. We got to go out and execute."

Idaho State hosts the 2-5 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Saturday at 1:00 p.m. inside Holt Arena.