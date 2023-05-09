Poky jumps out of the gates early to defeat Preston 11-1 and win conference championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder got the early jump on Preston Tuesday afternoon and ran away with an 11-1 win to claim the 4A District 5 title and advance to states.

Consistent scoring helped Poky take the lead and pull away, as the Thunder scored two runs in each of the first two innings.

From there, Pocatello tacked on seven more runs to end the game in five innings and win the conference.

Next up, Pocatello heads to Twin Falls for the 4A state tournament, which begins May 18.