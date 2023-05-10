Skip to Content
today at 8:41 PM
Published 9:42 PM

Aggie Road Trip pulls into Idaho Falls to connect with Utah State fans in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Aggie Road Trip made its way to Idaho Falls Wednesday at the Teton Event Center, marking the only stop of the tour in the Gem State.

Utah State Interim Athletic Director Jerry Bovee, Head Football Coach Blake Anderson, and Head Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle were all at the event.

The road trip continues with three more stops in Utah on Friday as well as. next Monday and Wednesday.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

