Blackfoot and Bonneville split first two games of championship series; Game 3 set for Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Even with both teams have already punched their tickets to the 4A state tournament, the Blackfoot Broncos and Bonneville Bees are fighting for a district title, and they split the first two games of the 4A High Country championship series Wednesday to force a decisive Game 3 Thursday.

Game 1 was close early, as Blackfoot's Dax Whitney and Bonneville's Deezil Luce were locked in a short pitcher's duel. Eventually, though, the Bees got their bats going, stinging the Broncos for nine runs in a 9-2 win.

Blackfoot, though, responded very well in Game 2. Thanks in part to a five-run fifth inning, the Broncos dominated for a 10-3 victory to keep the series going.

Next up, the series-deciding Game 3 is set for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Blackfoot.