Highland blows out Thunder Ridge 12-2 to win 5A High Country championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - One day after the Thunder Ridge Titans forced a second 5A High Country title game, the Highland Rams responded with an emphatic victory to win the district Wednesday.

Highland jumped out of the gates, scoring four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The Rams continued building on that advantage, never looking back in a 10-run victory to reach the 5A state tournament.

Next up, Highland will play in the state tournament in Caldwell, while Thunder Ridge heads to Twin Falls Saturday for a state play-in game at 1:00 p.m.