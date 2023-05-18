Chukars host first Fan Fest as the team prepares for the 2023 season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars are gearing up for the 2023 Pioneer League season, but before their exhibition schedule, the Chuks got a chance to interact with the community.

The team held its first-ever Fan Fest on Thursday night, with fans being able to meet, interact with, and get autographs from players.

On the field, the Chukars have a new manager, former big leaguer Dave Clark and big changes league-wide as the Pioneer League has adopted the pitch clock under the same rules as Major League Baseball.

The Chuks' exhibition schedule begins Friday in Boise, followed by another matchup with the Hawks Saturday in Idaho Falls and the annual Bandits vs. Chukars game Monday. Idaho Falls' season opener is Tuesday, and the home opener is next Friday.