9:42 PM
9:46 PM

Pocatello’s big win over Wood River headlines first day of baseball state tournaments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder are one of five East Idaho teams that advanced to their respective state semifinals with wins on Thursday.

Poky dominated Wood River in Twin Falls, winning 8-1 thanks in part to a spectacular performance from Brody Burch on the mound. He nearly no-hit the Wolverines, but allowed the first Wood River hit with one more out to get.

Also of note, Blackfoot topped Bonneville 3-1 in eight innings to reach the other 4A semifinal. Plus, Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley advanced in 3A and Malad won in 2A.

Semifinal games take place Friday across the Gem State with the championship games on Saturday.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

