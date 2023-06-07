Skip to Content
Local Sports

Grays top Peaches in 12-11 slugfest for consecutive victories

Eric Moon KIFI
By
Updated
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:28 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Offense was alive and well Tuesday night at Halliwell Park, where the Gate City Grays won a slugfest over the Brigham City Peaches 12-11.

This was a back-and-forth battle all night long. The Peaches jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Grays put up a five-spot in their first at-bat to take a 5-4 lead.

Ultimately, a three-run sixth inning from Gate City would be the difference in a Grays victory.

Next up, the Grays travel to Smithfield to face the Blue Sox Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content