Highland Rams defend their home from Thunder Ridge

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Rams quarterback Keaton Belnap crawls from a dogpile on the one-yard line to score Highland's first touchdown of the game.

The Rams' Markell Bowens gets two penalties, and then disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, causing head coach Nick Sorrell to have words with refs on the field.

Thunder Ridge crawls to the ten-yard line

The Titans' tight end Preston McDaniel finds an opening to grab the team's first touchdown before the end of the first quarter.

Highland kept the pendulum of momentum on their side tonight, taking it 37-27.