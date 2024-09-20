Skip to Content
Sports Line Friday Night

Highland Rams defend their home from Thunder Ridge

KIFI
By
New
today at 11:31 PM
Published 11:41 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Rams quarterback Keaton Belnap crawls from a dogpile on the one-yard line to score Highland's first touchdown of the game.

The Rams' Markell Bowens gets two penalties, and then disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, causing head coach Nick Sorrell to have words with refs on the field.

Thunder Ridge crawls to the ten-yard line

The Titans' tight end Preston McDaniel finds an opening to grab the team's first touchdown before the end of the first quarter.

Highland kept the pendulum of momentum on their side tonight, taking it 37-27.

Article Topic Follows: Sports Line Friday Night

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content