Less policing, more visibility: The new rules of team management

Managing work has always required some level of visibility. Managers need to know who’s scheduled, what work is moving forward, where priorities stand, and where employees may need support.

But as work has become more distributed, flexible, and tool-driven, visibility has taken on a bigger role. The challenge is that greater visibility does not always translate into better management. Used poorly, tracking can feel like oversight for its own sake. Used well, it can help teams stay aligned, reduce confusion, and make day-to-day work easier to manage.

This is happening at a time when managers are under growing pressure to improve productivity without adding more friction to employees’ days. Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index found that 53% of leaders say productivity needs to increase, while 80% of the global workforce says they lack the time or energy to do their work. The same report found that employees are interrupted by a meeting, email, or message every two minutes on average.

To better understand where team management is headed, Buddy Punch surveyed 531 U.S.-based people managers. The survey explored how important visibility tools have become, what helps teams stay aligned, how managers think tracking tools should be used, and what they want future tools to do better.

The findings suggest that managers aren’t looking for more policing. They’re looking for better visibility: clearer goals, more transparent workloads, easier schedule coordination, fewer manual updates, and tools that help them understand work without micromanaging every step.

Key Findings

Visibility tools are becoming more important. Seventy-two percent of people managers say tools that provide visibility into work progress have become more important for managing teams than a few years ago. The shift is especially clear among business owners and founders, as well as managers overseeing larger teams.

Seventy-two percent of people managers say tools that provide visibility into work progress have become more important for managing teams than a few years ago. The shift is especially clear among business owners and founders, as well as managers overseeing larger teams. Alignment still starts with clarity. Clear goals and expectations rank as the top factor helping teams stay aligned on priorities and responsibilities, selected by 47% of managers. Regular check-ins, strong day-to-day communication, clear ownership, and documentation also matter more than frequent manager progress checks.

Clear goals and expectations rank as the top factor helping teams stay aligned on priorities and responsibilities, selected by 47% of managers. Regular check-ins, strong day-to-day communication, clear ownership, and documentation also matter more than frequent manager progress checks. The best tools provide visibility and coordination, not just oversight. When team management or tracking tools are used well, managers are most likely to say they provide a mix of monitoring and visibility. Only 9% say these tools are mainly used to monitor employee time or activity.

When team management or tracking tools are used well, managers are most likely to say they provide a mix of monitoring and visibility. Only 9% say these tools are mainly used to monitor employee time or activity. Managers expect work management to become more outcome-focused. Looking ahead, 41% of managers expect a greater focus on outcomes rather than hours worked, while 40% expect AI-assisted tools that summarize work progress or productivity to become more common.

Looking ahead, 41% of managers expect a greater focus on outcomes rather than hours worked, while 40% expect AI-assisted tools that summarize work progress or productivity to become more common. Future tools need to make work easier to see and manage. Managers say the most helpful improvements would include better insights into team productivity or performance, clearer visibility into workloads and priorities, better coordination of schedules and availability, easier ways to see project progress, and simpler systems that reduce administrative work.

Buddy Punch

Visibility Tools Are Becoming More Important to Team Management

Compared to a few years ago, 72% of managers say tools that provide visibility into work progress have become more important for managing teams. That’s a strong signal that visibility is no longer a nice-to-have. For many managers, it’s become part of how day-to-day work gets coordinated.

The shift is especially clear among leaders managing more complexity. Business owners and founders are more likely than managers or supervisors to say visibility tools have become more important, and managers with larger teams are also more likely to say the same. Among those with more than 50 direct reports, 79% say these tools have become more important, compared with 62% of managers overseeing one to 10 employees. Without shared visibility, it’s harder for managers to know what’s covered, what’s falling behind, and where employees may need support.

But the data doesn’t suggest that managers simply want more oversight. It suggests they need better ways to see work clearly. Visibility tools are becoming more important because they can help managers move from reacting after problems occur to spotting issues earlier, clarifying priorities, and keeping work on track. But visibility only helps when teams are already clear on what matters most.

Alignment Starts with Clarity

That’s why clarity matters. When managers were asked what best helps teams stay aligned on priorities and responsibilities during day-to-day work, one answer stood out: clear goals and expectations. Nearly half of managers selected this as one of the most helpful alignment practices.

That finding fits with a broader workplace challenge. Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index found that just 43% of respondents were clear on their organization’s objectives for the year, and only 46% were clear on how their work added value to the company.

Together, those findings point to a simple but often overlooked truth: teams don’t stay aligned because managers track every detail. They stay aligned when people understand what matters, what they’re responsible for, and how their work connects to the team’s priorities.

Communication also plays a major role. Thirty-seven percent of managers say regular team meetings or check-ins help teams stay aligned, while 34% point to strong day-to-day communication among team members. These findings suggest that alignment is not just about setting priorities once. It depends on ongoing communication that helps teams adjust, clarify, and stay connected as work changes.

Responsibility clarity is another important piece of the puzzle. One-third of managers say clear ownership of responsibilities helps teams stay aligned, and 30% point to clear documentation of tasks and responsibilities. In other words, alignment depends not only on knowing what needs to happen but also who owns each piece of the work.

The Best Tools Provide Visibility, Not Just Oversight

When team management or tracking tools are used well, managers are most likely to see them as serving a balanced role. Thirty-four percent say these tools provide a mix of monitoring and visibility, suggesting that managers don’t necessarily view tracking and support as separate functions. In practice, the same tool may help managers understand whether work is moving forward, whether schedules are covered, and whether teams have what they need to stay on track.

Still, the data points more toward visibility and coordination than surveillance. Twenty-two percent of managers say these tools are most useful for providing visibility into work progress and priorities, while 21% say they help coordinate schedules, tasks, or workloads across the team.

That distinction is important. Tools appear to be most valuable when they make work easier to organize, not when they simply make employees easier to watch.

Buddy Punch

What Managers Want From the Future of Work Tools

Managers expect the way teams manage time and work to become more outcome-focused, more automated, and more visible. The most common prediction for the future is a greater focus on outcomes rather than hours worked, selected by 41% of managers. This finding aligns with broader conversations about the future of workplace success. Forbes has described a shift away from traditional work structures and toward more flexible models that prioritize results achieved over hours worked.

At the same time, managers also expect technology to play a bigger role. Forty percent say AI-assisted tools that summarize work progress or productivity will become more common, while 35% point to tools that provide real-time visibility into work progress. Another 32% expect shared systems that make workloads and priorities more transparent to become more common, and 31% point to automated dashboards or reporting that reduce manual updates.

These priorities reappear when managers are asked what would make future tools more helpful. Forty percent say better insights into team productivity or performance would help, and the same share points to clearer visibility into team workload and priorities. Close behind, 39% want better coordination of schedules and availability, while 38% want easier ways to see progress on projects and tasks.

Taken together, the findings suggest that managers don’t necessarily want tools that track more. They want tools that make the right information easier to see and act on, including priorities and schedules, workloads, project progress, and areas needing attention.

Managers also want tools that reduce the extra work created by managing work. Thirty-eight percent say simpler systems that reduce administrative work would be helpful, while 34% want fewer manual updates or reporting requirements. That matters because future tools won’t succeed if they just add another layer of documentation. They’ll need to make coordination easier, not harder.

Buddy Punch

The Bottom Line: Better Visibility Means Less Guesswork

The future of managing work isn’t about tracking more for the sake of tracking. It’s about giving managers and teams a clearer, more useful view of the work already underway. Across the data, managers point to the same basic need: clearer information about schedules, priorities, responsibilities, progress, and workloads, without another layer of manual reporting.

That’s where visibility can become something more useful than oversight. When managers have clearer information about time, work, schedules, and priorities, they don’t have to rely as much on constant check-ins or after-the-fact problem-solving. They can spot issues earlier, support employees more effectively, and keep teams aligned without micromanaging every step.

But tools alone aren’t enough. The data also shows that alignment still depends on clear goals, strong communication, clear ownership, and trust. Visibility works best when it supports those basics, not when it replaces them.

Methodology

This survey was conducted with 531 U.S.-based adults aged 18 or older who were employed full-time or part-time and held roles with direct people management responsibilities. Respondents included business owners, founders, and managers who directly oversaw at least one employee. All respondents were responsible for evaluating employee work progress, productivity, or time management, and interacted with the employees they manage at least once per week. Individuals who did not formally supervise employees or who had no management responsibilities were excluded. Participants worked at organizations with five or more employees and had been in their current role for at least three months. The survey was fielded online from March 11 to March 17, 2026. Results reflect descriptive statistics with no weighting applied.

This story was produced by Buddy Punch and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.