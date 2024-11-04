

K-FK // Shutterstock

Check out the 10 cheapest hybrid cars of 2024

Close-up of a modern electric plug-in hybrid car getting charged at a station.

Hybrid vehicles combine a gasoline engine with an electric motor, giving you impressive fuel savings without needing to plug in. Way.com shares the cheapest hybrid cars available in 2024, helping you find the best deal and maximize your long-term savings.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Price: $24,661

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a fantastic option for anyone looking for one of the cheapest hybrid cars out there. It’s super efficient, getting about 53 mpg in the city and 46 mpg on the highway. The car comes with cool features like an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even adaptive cruise control, making every drive comfy and fun.

Plus, you can choose from different models and whether you want front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The front-wheel-drive version is the most affordable, and it scored an amazing 56 mpg in real world testing. If you’re looking to save money while getting a great ride, the Corolla Hybrid is definitely worth checking out.

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Price: $26,250

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a strong contender among the cheapest hybrid cars, offering excellent fuel efficiency and a refreshed look. With EPA ratings of up to 58 mpg on the highway and 54 mpg combined, it ranks as one of the most fuel-efficient compact sedans available.

The Elantra Hybrid comes with standard features like an 8-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and advanced safety options such as forward-collision warning and lane keep assist.

Awarded the 2024 Best Hybrid Car for the Money and recognized as a great choice for teens, the Elantra Hybrid blends affordability with modern technology and safety.

2024 Kia Niro

Price: $26,800

The 2024 Kia Niro is a solid choice for anyone seeking a versatile SUV that prioritizes fuel efficiency. Available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions, the hybrid variant stands out as the most affordable option. It offers a stylish and practical design along with a nice array of standard features.

With impressive EPA ratings of up to 53/54 mpg city/highway, it’s perfect for those looking to save at the pump. However, it’s worth noting that the hybrid version is a bit on the slower side, taking 8.9 seconds to reach 60 mph.

While the cabin feels a bit upscale and spacious, the Niro does have some drawbacks, including limited cargo space and somewhat tricky infotainment system. Still, it comes loaded with essentials like an 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, etc. Overall, the Kia Niro offers a compelling mix of efficiency, comfort, and tech for today’s eco-conscious drivers.

2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Price: $27,500

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a great choice if you’re looking to save on fuel without giving up comfort or tech. It’s got a solid 44/51 mpg in the city and on the highway, which is excellent for a midsize sedan.

The cabin feels upscale and offers plenty of space, plus it’s loaded with modern features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even wireless charging. Safety is also a priority with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

While it keeps the same 192 hp hybrid setup, the new look for 2024 is sleek and modern, making it both stylish and efficient.

2024 Toyota Prius

Price: $27,950

The 2024 Toyota Prius is a great choice if you’re looking for one of the cheapest hybrid cars that doesn’t skimp on features or style. It offers the impressive fuel efficiency you’d expect, with a base model that gets 57 mpg in the city and 56 mpg on the highway. But this isn’t the same old Prius—it’s got a sleeker design, better powertrains, and handles better than ever.

Plus, with an 8-inch touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a bunch of standard driver-assistance features, it’s packed with modern tech. While its new look may cut down on space a bit, it more than makes up for it in style and performance.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Price: $28,220

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a small SUV that offers great fuel efficiency and is perfect for drivers who want the benefits of a compact SUV without sacrificing gas mileage. Although the official fuel numbers aren’t out yet, the 2023 model had an impressive 45 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.

The base model comes with a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes important safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance.

All versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid come with all-wheel drive, giving you better traction in different weather conditions. It’s slightly more expensive than the regular Corolla car, but you get a roomier vehicle with more practical space for everyday use.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Price: $29,965

The Kia Sportage Hybrid might just be the sneaky hybrid you didn’t know you wanted. With 227 horsepower under the hood, this compact SUV gives you some serious mileage too—think up to 43 mpg combined, unless you spring for the all-wheel-drive version, where it takes a slight dip to 38 mpg.

Sure, it’s not sipping gas like a dainty little Prius, but hey, it’s got some muscle to flex. Inside, the Sportage Hybrid is packed with goodies like a digital instrument cluster and wireless Apple CarPlay—basically, all the tech you need to pretend you’re more organized than you actually are.

Plus, with all the driver assistance features, the car has your back on the road, even if you’re not exactly paying attention to it.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Price: $31,725

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a top choice for drivers who want the versatility of an SUV with excellent fuel efficiency. It boasts an impressive 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, making it an economical option for families and commuters alike.

With a spacious cabin and a lively powertrain, it’s practical for everyday driving and road trips. Plus, it comes loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, and advanced safety systems like lane keep assist and forward collision warning, offering a comfortable and safe driving experience.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Price: $33,950

If you’re after a hybrid that doesn’t cost much but still delivers, the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid should be on your radar. It’s fuel efficient, getting around 38 mpg, and it’s also loaded with features you’d expect in a much pricier SUV.

You get all the essentials, and a bunch of safety tech to keep you covered on the road. There’s even a sport N-line version now, so if you want a little more zip, it’s got you.

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

Price: $33,990

The 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient midsize sedans, boasting an impressive 51/44 mpg city/highway rating. Its hybrid system offers a satisfying blend of solid acceleration and a smooth, comfortable ride.

Inside, the Accord Hybrid impresses with an upscale interior featuring high-quality materials and a user-friendly 12.3-inch touch screen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety is a priority, with standard features like forward automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. While the spacious seating comfortably accommodates five passengers, taller individuals may find rear headroom a bit limited.

Overall, the Accord Hybrid delivers a plush driving experience and a well-rounded package for anyone looking for a reliable commuter car.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.