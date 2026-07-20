Why millions of small businesses are finally turning to AI, and where they're starting

The U.S. is home to more than 36 million small businesses, the Small Business Administration reported in 2025. And, of all employer firms in the U.S. in 2022, Census data shows 79% had fewer than 10 employees. Nearly half (42%) of small business owners say they have experienced burnout in the past month, according to a national survey by Capital One Insights Center.

In this environment, the appeal of AI becomes clear; it can ease the drain of time, attention, and follow-through that happens when one person shoulders the work of five. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported, 87% of small businesses agree that AI has increased efficiency.

For years, the discussions surrounding AI have been focused on venture-backed startups, big companies, or high-tech offices where “workflow optimization” happens in meetings, not between customer calls and a five-minute dinner. Small businesses aren’t late to the trend. One in 4 have already adopted AI and integrated it into daily business operations, according to a May 2025 Reimagine Main Street survey.

The Reality of Owning and Operating a Small Business

For millions of owners, it’s more than wearing multiple hats; it means wearing them all at once. More than 8 in 10 small businesses have no employees, according to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy in a July 2024 report; there’s no IT department, procurement process, or training manual. Calls are answered or routed to voicemail, spreadsheets are completed and reviewed after hours, and decisions such as whether to invest in a new tool or add a hire are often made outside standard working hours.

What makes running a small business so draining is not just the volume of tasks, but the constant switching among them. According to Business.com research conducted in 2025, small business leaders spend an average of nine hours each week on excessive multitasking or context switching. That kind of distraction eats up productive time—a cost often referred to as the “toggle tax.”

Quo, an AI-powered phone system used by small businesses to manage customer calls and messages, ran a survey in early 2026, in which 33% of small business owners reported that lack of time or bandwidth is the single biggest impediment to growth in the next 12 months. Owners have plenty of drive and capability, but every task switch carries a hidden cost that adds up over the week.

This is where automation can play a role in reducing some of that fragmentation and freeing up time for higher-value work.

Automation in Practice

In small businesses, automation often begins with one question: “How much of my work is repetitive?” When identifying how much of each day, week, or month is taken up by repeatable tasks, a pattern emerges to help shift from treading water to real forward momentum.

The first automations almost always fall into one of three areas: marketing and content creation, financial admin and bookkeeping, or client communication and follow-up. The entry point varies by business type, but the instinct is the same: find the task that repeats the most and costs the most time, and start there.

For some, the pain point is marketing. A bakery owner might use Canva’s AI tools to turn one pastry photo into an Instagram story, a menu board graphic, an email header, and a flyer, rather than redesigning the same promotion four times. Owners who make this shift often reclaim several hours a week and find that brand consistency alone starts driving more repeat visits.

Thanks to the speed of AI implementation, owners don’t need to wait to improve their workflows.

For others, the work piles up after the fact. A wedding florist ending a busy Saturday with wholesale orders, assistant payments, and a stack of receipts might use QuickBooks’ AI to pull line items, suggest categories, and separate event costs from studio expenses, getting invoices out faster and tracking where every dollar went.

Then there’s the solopreneur, where every sale or meeting generates its own pile of follow-ups. Tools like Superhuman and Granola can organize an inbox, summarize conversations, and turn them into action items, draft responses, or scheduled meetings. For owners under pressure to respond faster, this is often where relief is felt first; 41% of small businesses Quo surveyed cited customer expectations for faster service as a key driver for experimenting with AI.

According to Salesforce’s 2024 SMB research, offloading administrative tasks to AI is working. 91% of small businesses have reported increases in revenue after using AI. Further, of those experiencing growth, they are twice as likely to have an integrated tech stack (66%), dodging the problems of lost data and inefficiencies common to having many standalone applications. Others have found that by reducing busywork, they can hire more employees and power company growth, according to a Goldman Sachs 2025 survey. And, most businesses report reallocating time saved from automation toward hiring or expansion, giving owners breathing room, making more money, and ultimately, building a bigger team.

With friction reduced, small business owners can focus on other priorities.

From Busywork to Business Growth: What will happen when more than 36 million businesses regain time in their day?

When automation removes repetitive tasks from an owner’s workload, the benefits go beyond a cleaner inbox or a shorter to-do list. It can lead to faster responses, better customer retention, fewer mistakes, and manageable business growth, according to a 2025 Customer Experience Study by Five9. Over time, this will make it easier to launch new products or services, take on more clients or serve more customers, and grow the team.

Businesses that adopt AI tools often report increased efficiency and more time spent on core operations. They’re the ones who are smart with their AI adoption, giving themselves more time and energy to focus on what inspired them to start the business in the first place.

If you’re not sure where to start, ask yourself a few questions: Where do I lose the most time each week? What’s making my customers wait? What would I do with five extra hours? And, maybe most importantly: What’s the cost of not changing anything? The answers tend to point to a first step. That’s usually all it takes to get started.

Survey Methodology: In February 2026, Quo conducted a survey of 386 small businesses that are also Quo customers. All personal data is provided on an opt-in, completely voluntary basis while safeguarding data privacy.

This story was produced by Quo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.