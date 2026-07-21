Payment friction doesn't show up on a P&L, but it costs small businesses customers

Payment friction is one of the few business costs that never gets a line item. Maybe it’s a customer who didn’t return, or a deposit that arrived after payroll was due. That cost was always there, but it’s getting harder to absorb.

A recent survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 210 small business operators conducted in May 2026 and commissioned by Flute, makes that cost a lot easier to see. Fifty-five percent of consumers said they would stop or seriously reconsider shopping at a local business after one bad payment experience. Yet just 38% of operators believe their payment setup has cost them a customer or sale.

In this article, Flute explores the hidden costs of inflexible payment experiences — starting with what customers are walking away from, and what it’s costing the businesses that don’t realize it yet.

The sale you don’t know you’re losing

The cost of an inflexible payment experience can start with specific moments: the wallet left at home, the card that gets declined for no reason, the checkout that just feels like too much work. In fact, 1 in 5 digital wallet users now leaves home without a physical wallet, relying entirely on their phone to pay. When a business can’t take it, there is no backup plan.

Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. consumers abandoned a purchase in the past six months because of a false decline, according to Checkout.com. They had the money, and the card worked, but the system just said no.

Consumers are starting to sense when a checkout experience is going to be a problem before it becomes one. The Flute survey found that 37% have already decided against completing a purchase at a local business because paying felt too inconvenient or confusing. Most smiled, walked out, and found somewhere easier to shop. The owner never knew what happened.

The generational data from the survey makes this even harder to ignore. More than half of Gen Z consumers have already abandoned a local purchase over a frustrating payment experience. Among Boomers, it’s 22%. Younger consumers aren’t more forgiving as they age, and they aren’t coming back to give a business a second chance. For merchants, the window to get this right is narrowing. As these younger generations enter their peak earning years, the distance between a bad checkout and a lost customer will continue to shrink.

The work nobody budgeted for

While customers are deciding not to come back, operators are absorbing a different version of the same cost, and it’s a cost they don’t see coming.

Ask an independent retailer or business owner about their payment processor, and most will tell you it’s fine. Nearly 88% say their tools fit their business well.

The friction shows up where they aren’t looking for it. Fifty-two percent spend at least an hour a week on payment administration, reviewing statements, reconciling transactions, and chasing down disputes. That’s time that doesn’t go toward customers or growth. One-third of business operators also said the one thing that would make them switch processors is simply being able to read their bill clearly, ranking fee transparency ahead of better features, faster funding, and improved hardware.

For owner-led businesses, none of that work moves to a back-office team. It falls to the person already managing customers, inventory, payroll, and growth.

That strain compounds against a tightening margin for error: According to Bluevine’s 2026 BOSS Report, only 30% of small businesses finished 2025 with profitability above expectations, down from 57% the year prior. When the margin for error narrows, payment infrastructure that slows operations and obscures pricing becomes one more thing standing between a business owner and steady growth.

The moment at the counter that decides whether a customer returns is also moving the operator’s revenue, and neither side tends to connect the cause to the cost.

Operators have some sense of the gap, even without the data to trace it:

37% believe they offer a more personal checkout experience than chains.

Fewer than 24% of consumers agree.

The experience owners believe they’re delivering isn’t the one customers are having, and most will never find out why. The best product, the warmest service, the most loyal customer — none of it matters if they can’t pay you.

What payments should look like for businesses built to grow

The internal cost and the customer cost are the same problem running in parallel. And both of them point to the same gap: payment infrastructure that was never built for the way growing businesses actually run.

Consumers and merchants want the same thing: speed. Even if they describe it differently:

For consumers: 44% say a faster, smoother checkout would make them more likely to spend at a local business.

44% say a faster, smoother checkout would make them more likely to spend at a local business. For operators: 52% say instant or same-day funding would help their business become more profitable or efficient, ahead of every other capability tested, including analytics, lending, and AI tools.

When payment infrastructure is built around how a growing business actually runs, speed stops being a gap and starts being an advantage. Transparent pricing, same-day funding, and flexible payment options are becoming necessary factors for any business built to grow.

For businesses, this conversation can’t be avoided. Customers have already decided what they want; bills won’t wait for outdated funding or long settlement times, and you won’t get back those hours spent trying to make sense of your statement. Bad payment experiences have already been driving customers away for years. The only thing missing was the proof.

Methodology

Flute commissioned independent surveys to assess the real-world impact of payment friction on both small business owners and consumers in the everyday economy.

The industry survey was conducted by 200 U.S. small business owners, including self-employed respondents, at companies with 0-500 employees. The research explored how small business owners chose their current payment provider, the operational burden of managing payments, and the business impact of issues such as payment fraud, delayed funding, fee visibility, reconciliation and customer checkout friction.

The consumer survey was conducted by Dynata among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults. The survey explored checkout friction, payment preferences, unexpected fees, flexible payment options and how payment experiences influence consumer confidence, especially for higher-value purchases. Participants were drawn from Dynata’s proprietary, first-party panel of verified, opt-in respondents.

Both surveys were fielded in May 2026.

This story was produced by Flute and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.