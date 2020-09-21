Last Day of Summer

Videos

Happy National Batman Day! After a beautiful, fall-like Sunday, we begin a warm up this week into the upper 70's and low 80's. It will be dry and mostly sunny today and clouds move in/out through the week. Average temperature for this time of year is 72, we'll be above that all week, until a front catches up with us late week.

Friday has a slight chance of rain for the mountains, and temperatures won't get out of the mid 60's through Saturday. Sunday will be nice again, warmer and low 70's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather