Ian Munsick takes on the Mountain America Center stage – Show after the Show

By
today at 9:29 AM
Published 9:41 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz recover from a long, but fun night at the Mountain America Center and bring you the Show after the Show. Today's topics include:

  • Ian Munsick performs at the Mountain America Center for his Country & Western tour. Spoiler Alert: It was amazing.
  • Rascal Flatts confirms 25th anniversary tour.
  • Leaves are changing. Statewide outlook.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a podcast-style episode for your entertainment.

News Team

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

