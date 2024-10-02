Ian Munsick takes on the Mountain America Center stage – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz recover from a long, but fun night at the Mountain America Center and bring you the Show after the Show. Today's topics include:
- Ian Munsick performs at the Mountain America Center for his Country & Western tour. Spoiler Alert: It was amazing.
- Rascal Flatts confirms 25th anniversary tour.
- Leaves are changing. Statewide outlook.
- More.
The Show after the Show is a podcast-style episode for your entertainment.