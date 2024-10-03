Checking phone mid-conversation is Idaho’s #1 pet peeve – Show after the Show
Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper continue to talk about trending topics from online and around the region. Today's episode includes:
- We want to see your cutest trick-or-treaters, old or new pictures. Head to the 'Play' tab and share yours with us!
- A new study shows Idaho's top communication pet peeve is when people check their phones mid-conversation.
- A new drone launching that could help you take care of the most unwanted job; the pooper scooper.
- More.