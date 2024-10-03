Skip to Content
Checking phone mid-conversation is Idaho’s #1 pet peeve – Show after the Show

By , ,
today at 12:47 PM
Published 1:06 PM

Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper continue to talk about trending topics from online and around the region. Today's episode includes:

  • We want to see your cutest trick-or-treaters, old or new pictures. Head to the 'Play' tab and share yours with us!
  • A new study shows Idaho's top communication pet peeve is when people check their phones mid-conversation.
  • A new drone launching that could help you take care of the most unwanted job; the pooper scooper.
  • More.
News Team

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

