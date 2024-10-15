A sheriff takes his burger order a little too seriously – Show after the Show
Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper discuss topics of the day including:
- A Georgia county sheriff calls in deputies after Burger King gets his order wrong.
- Bath & Body Works pulls a seasonal candle from the shelves after people say the snowflake graphic looks like members of the Ku Klux Klan. What do you see?
- Chappell Roan, an up and coming popstar, is drawing a line between her and fans – A hot take.
- More.
Get involved in the conversation in the comment section below!
The Show after the Show is a relaxed, table-talk, podcast-like episode.