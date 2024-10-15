Skip to Content
A sheriff takes his burger order a little too seriously – Show after the Show

today at 10:29 AM
Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper discuss topics of the day including:

  • A Georgia county sheriff calls in deputies after Burger King gets his order wrong.
  • Bath & Body Works pulls a seasonal candle from the shelves after people say the snowflake graphic looks like members of the Ku Klux Klan. What do you see?
  • Chappell Roan, an up and coming popstar, is drawing a line between her and fans – A hot take.
  • More.

Get involved in the conversation in the comment section below!

The Show after the Show is a relaxed, table-talk, podcast-like episode. 

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

