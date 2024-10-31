Celebrate Halloween with Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz in the Show after the Show; a podcast-style show.

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.