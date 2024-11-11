New 4-year cruise to escape politics – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.
Topics include:
- BYU vs U of U football game: Nail-biter! What did you think? Call us to let us know 208-534-9957.
- South Carolina monkeys still on the loose, and out monkeying around.
- Villa Vie cruise line offering a 4-year long cruise, returning home just in time for the next presidential election.
- More.
The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!