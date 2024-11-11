Skip to Content
Videos

New 4-year cruise to escape politics – Show after the Show

By ,
today at 9:48 AM
Published 10:12 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.

Topics include:

  • BYU vs U of U football game: Nail-biter! What did you think? Call us to let us know 208-534-9957.
  • South Carolina monkeys still on the loose, and out monkeying around.
  • Villa Vie cruise line offering a 4-year long cruise, returning home just in time for the next presidential election.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!

Article Topic Follows: Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content