Weather

Air Quality Alert for our area TFN, smoke from wildfires can create health problems for those with long exposure outdoors. WSW breezes are lighter today 5-13 mph with sunny conditions. Highs may be held back by haze 91-93 from IF to Pocatello. Lower 80s in the Parks. No Rain chances until next week. Temperatures top out at 95 for Pocatello on Sunday. Upper 80's to lower 90's for everyone else. Lows in the low to mid 50's for most.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather