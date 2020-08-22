Skip to Content
Warmer & Smoky Haze

Weekend keeps warming up a couple of degree for Sunday with smoke/haze breezing in from the SW 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90's. A trough will help bring moisture and a slight chance of spotty showers Tue/Wed mainly, dropping highs into the upper 80's to the seasonal normal of 86 by mid-week.

Air Quality alert remains in effect for our viewing area in SE Idaho, please be cautious and stay inside if you're sensitive.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

