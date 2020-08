Weather

More widespread smoke and haze today, with a slight shower chance later. Highs 85-93 with SW winds 5-15+ gusting later. Storm chances increase tomorrow especially for mountains and Jackson and temperatures start to drop more toward seasonal norms @ 80-85. Still issues with air quality in the area, so stay indoors if you are sensitive. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, despite the haze.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Haze, er, weather