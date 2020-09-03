Record Breaking Heat OTW

Weather

Clear, dry, and warm today thanks to high pressure. Winds WSW-5-10 and light. Some haze into Treasure Valley and lower plain and Jackson. Upper 70's for parks and Jackson. Mid to upper 80's for most and 90 for Pocatello.

High pressure ridges pushes into the region from California to take temps to record highs for tomorrow and Saturday. 95-100 degrees with some widespread haze possible. Cooler air from the north will take us from one extreme to another by Labor Day. Highs Sunday mid 80's -90, then into the low 80's Labor Day. 65 ! for Tuesday. A slight chance of showers sprinkled into the new week. Be safe with the heat and traveling.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather