Weather

A back-door cold front rams through Idaho this afternoon, bringing high winds, cold air, some possible winter-like showers and mayhem for the night-time hours. Temperatures will hit normal highs around 80 for IF and Pocatello, lows dip into the 30's. The main problem, besides some rain blowing, are northerly winds up to 50 mph gusting to 70 mph for the upper Snake River Plain. A red flag warning for burning has been issued and a high wind warning for the SRP is in effect until 11pm tonight . Freeze Watch for our area until 10am tomorrow and highs around 60 with lows below freezing for Wednesday morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather