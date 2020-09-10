SeptBruary Warm Up

Weather

We've got a nice long stretch of sunny, dry days ahead as we recover from that tremendous blast of cold air and wind on Monday. Highs stay in the lower 70's today, mid to upper 70's tomorrow and finally back to 80's Saturday and Sunday. Upper 80's on Monday then dip in temps with a weak push of moisture, creating some cloudiness and taking highs to 85 for the SRP . Lows will approach 40, still chilly in the mornings for back to school kids with sunrise @7:05. Back to school supply drive tomorrow - FRIDAY in Blackfoot at D.L. Evans Bank. Watch for our location and join me LIVE tomorrow and grab extra supplies to drop off at KIDK sponsor locations.

See you tomorrow morning at 5am with Dan and Kaitlin. Find the joy!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather