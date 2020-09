Weather

The sun is out, but haze and smoke may things tough on air quality and visibility. Highs today will head to the mid 80's and lows in the 40's. A break in the haze is expected by weekend but not before we see a chance of storms late Friday and into Saturday with lots of cold air pushing in to take highs to fall-like temps for a couple of days - @65 degrees. 70's will be back next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather