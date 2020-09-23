Sun and Smoke

Weather

Smoke and gusty winds will make for another hazy day around here. Southwest winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour with highs today from 77 in Idaho Falls

to lower 80's for Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Inkom. Lower 70's for the parks. More clouds for Salmon with highs close to 80. A few spotty showers showing up on radar this morning, as we warm up into the 50's through 8am.

64 by 10am and 71 by noon, when you join us back on channel 8 for our news at noon. Normal highs for first day of autumn is 71 in Idaho Falls, so we're above normal until this weekend's high of 65 with increased cloudiness.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather