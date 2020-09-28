Warm Days, Chilly Nights

Weather

High pressure creates WARM afternoons and chilly nights for the next 8 days. After mid 60's today, continued sun takes our afternoons into the 70's and consistently dry and sunny. North winds at 7mph today keeps the smoke and haze away, makig for a pleasant clear afternoon and with no cloud cover and cooler air in place, mornings like today with lows in the low 30's create freezing conditions.

Lows will rebound into the 40's into tomorrow and definitely by Wednesday morning. Widespread frosty conditions may be in the future for tomorrow, until we get the momentum to get our seasonal temperatures more in line, since those 2 fronts gave us a quick taste of fall.

High today 67 in Pocatello, 64 in Idaho Falls. 42 in Chubbuck tonight and 38 in Ammon. Low 70's for Tuesday with lots of sun. Great week of weather for outdoors and relaxing.

