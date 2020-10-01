Sunny October Kickoff

Weather

Ridge of high pressure makes for more sunny conditions today and warming up in the mid to upper 70's. A trough from the north swings by for Friday and brings us a slight decrease in highs, and increase in clouds, but we're not far from today. It will be more cloudy and low to mid 70's across the valley. Mountain highs in the low 70's, but still dry. Air conditions are "Good" in the region with very little smoke/haze, possible some in Salmon. Winds are SE 7 today. The weekend it continues to be mostly sunny and mid 70's with nice conditions for outdoor activities. Dry through next week and continued above normal temperatures +6-8 degrees for most.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather