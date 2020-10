Weather

Cooler today with a wind advisory, blowing dust, but mostly sun. Highs 53-55. Upper 40's in the mountains. SW Winds 25-35 (50 mph gusts possible).

Hard Freeze Warning tonight with lows in the low to mid 20's and widespread frost tomorrow morning. More sunshine for Thursday and temps in the 50's, warming to low 60's by the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather