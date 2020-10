Weather

A few windy seasonal days before a system pushed deep into Idaho and creates colder temps and slight shower chances mid-week. Lows get into the 20's and 30's overnight and 40's by Thursday. Then a mixed bag of weather for the SRP Saturday and Sunday with snow likely for the Central and Wyoming mountain communities. Teens at night. Several inches of snow possible by the late Saturday hours 6000+".

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather