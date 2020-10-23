Weather

We have a Winter Storm Warning for Northern Idaho Mountains and around Jackson Hole/Western Wyoming and a Winter Weather Advisory issued for our local mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tomorrow night for southern Eastern idaho from Pocatello south. Highs in the 40's to 50 in Pocatello. 36 in Jackson and Salmon. Around 32 tonight for snow making and mid 30's tomorrow. Winds pick up today to 25+ mph and on Sunday ushering in Artic-like air with temps 5-10 degrees for Sunday morning and some below 0 for Monday morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather