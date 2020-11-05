Warmer, then Winter Weekend

Weather

Winds pick up, clouds move in and we get warmer tomorrow, before a rainy Saturday and snowy Sunday give us a rude awakening for November. Highs close to 70 in Pocatello to 63 in Jackson, with mild lows tonight @40. 50's on Saturday, then upper 20's Saturday night and around freezing Sunday after with 50% chance of snow for the SRP. Winds from south 20+ and colder next week. Accumulations possible in mountains early Sunday morning 1 foot. Timing is crucial with another low combining with plotted system which may double the blow of this storm system on late Saturday and Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather