Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:59 am
Published 8:48 am

Warmer, then Winter Weekend

Winds pick up, clouds move in and we get warmer tomorrow, before a rainy Saturday and snowy Sunday give us a rude awakening for November. Highs close to 70 in Pocatello to 63 in Jackson, with mild lows tonight @40. 50's on Saturday, then upper 20's Saturday night and around freezing Sunday after with 50% chance of snow for the SRP. Winds from south 20+ and colder next week. Accumulations possible in mountains early Sunday morning 1 foot. Timing is crucial with another low combining with plotted system which may double the blow of this storm system on late Saturday and Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content