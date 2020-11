Weather

2 systems will bring some snow to the SRP and mountains this week. Flurries starting today with a good chance of snow, 50%, for IF and Pocatello and even more for Jackson. Highs won't move from the freezing mark out of the 30's all week. Lows will be chilly in the teens to 20's, but 20+mph winds will make it feel like single digits in the cross-hairs. Stay Warm!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather