Snow Showers through Wednesday, some accumulation

Weather

Tuesday and Wednesday give us some potential from some snowfall amounts up to 6-8" for mountain communities, possible 3" for the valleys. The wind seems to be the harshest part of the forecast with SW winds 20+ mph into Tuesday afternoon. Winds chills hit single digits for some with highs around 32 by midday and teens overnight by Wednesday night. We get a break Thursday before more snow chances Friday into next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather