Weather

Another Pacific storm system will affect the central mountains

tonight through Wednesday evening. Snow levels will be elevated

in the 6 to 7 thousand foot range for the event. The worst travel

is likely to be over mountain passes.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 7 to 14 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes.