Weather

Winds will shift to the SW-6 by lunch and you may see a snow shower skiff across Pocatello, Driggs and Jackson midday to afternoon. Highs from 35-40, freezing in the central mountains to 30 in Jackson. Our next real chance of snow 30-50% is Wednesday. Lows will be in the teens and 20's through the week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather