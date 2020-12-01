Another Cold Blast

Weather

After the front with some snow for the mountains and a little dust in the valley last night, cold air drops in and we'll feel about a 8-10 degree drop in temps today from yesterday. Highs won't get much past freezing (32), 33 in Pocatello, 29 in IF, 31 in Jackson with a slight chance of snow. Winds calm to come from the SW-6mph which can make wind chills feel unbearable.

Stay warm, check on neighbors and pets/animals, and watch for some slick conditions on mountain roadways and entryways with ice. Lows tonight will be single digits and teens for Pocatello and we'll continue to have clear conditions for the most part all week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 5-7am & Noon on Channel 8 and every morning on 99.1 & 99.5 KUPI-FM with Dan Larkin and Kaitlin Miklos with news.