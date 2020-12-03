Cold Sunshine Continues

Weather

Very little wind and vertical mixing are keeping some pollutants near our surface, which puts us under an Air Stagnation Advisory. Please keep burning outside and wood-burning residential units to a minimum and think about car/truck exhaust when idling, or make a plan to ride together. This lasts until the weekend. Highs today around 32-35, 28 in Jackson and Salmon. Little wind N-3 and lows will be in the single digits one more evening. Closer to 40 degrees by Saturday with lots of sun.

