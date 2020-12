Weather

We'll have clouds building by tomorrow ahead of a cold front which will take temperatures to normal seasonal averages (32) into Thursday, but today and tomorrow we'll peak around 38-42 at 2-3pm. We expect changes with more moisture by this week's end and increase shower chances Sunday and Monday with 50% chance of snow. Lows will be in the 20's, but still teens before then. Light N winds at 6.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather