Weather

Snow showers push into late tonight for us with highs only @29-32 and breezes from SW 10-15+mph. Just a cold and grey day with flying snow ending by morning. Then next system will show up Sunday at noon on Idaho's western front and bring snow into our area through drive-time Monday. Lows build to the mid 20's, highs remains consistent @29-32.

Stay warm and safe.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957