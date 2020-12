Weather

More snow today with some rain mixed in due to warmer southerly winds, ending for the SRP around drive time with lingering shower chances into tonight for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Highs 32-25 and dreary and cloudy. Winds SW 5-10+. Cold air behind the system take us to the teens and 20's overnight and tomorrow and dries things out. 1-5" inches possible IF to Island Park, up to 8" in mountains, icy in Salmon with a trace of snow.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather